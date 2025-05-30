Home / Sports / Football News / Serie A: Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino departs after one season

Serie A: Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino departs after one season

Fiorentina says coach Raffaele Palladino has left the Serie A club by mutual consent after only one season in charge.

football
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Florence (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
It was reported earlier this week that Palladino had handed in his resignation but that the club was trying to convince the 41-year-old coach to stay.

Fiorentina can confirm that Raffaele Palladino's contract, as well as those of his backroom team, has today been terminated by mutual consent, the Italian club said Friday in a brief statement. 

ALSO READ: Champions League: Why Inter Milan will wear Gold kit for UCL final vs PSG?

Palladino coached Fiorentina to a sixth-placed finish in Serie A and a Conference League spot. It was regarded as a successful season, so his reported resignation had caught club management off guard.

Fiorentina also reached the semifinals of the Conference League. It had lost in the final of that competition in each of the previous two seasons, under Vincenzo Italiano.

Less than a week after the season ended, the Serie A coaching carousel is ramping up. Massimiliano Allegri returned to AC Milan on Friday and a number of other changes are expected.

Topics :Football NewsSerie A

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

