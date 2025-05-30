Champions League: Why Inter Milan will wear Gold kit for UCL final vs PSG?

Inter Milan will take the field in their vibrant third kit—golden yellow shirts with black detailing and black shorts—for the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich this Saturday. This decision marks a historic first, as Inter has never worn their third-choice strip in any of their previous six finals, dating back to their debut in 1964.

ALSO READ: Struggles follow Manchester United to another continent for postseason With PSG designated as the home side, the French champions will don their traditional kit featuring navy blue shirts and shorts, with a signature red and white vertical stripe. This leaves Inter unable to wear their iconic black and blue striped home jersey. Rather than turning to their standard away strip—white with blue accents—Inter has chosen the bold golden third kit for the occasion.

The choice might not be purely logistical. Superstition could be playing a role, as Inter boasts a perfect record in the Champions League this season when wearing the yellow kit. They claimed a 1-0 win away at Sparta Prague in January and followed it with another victory in the round-of-16 first leg against Feyenoord in March—both while dressed in yellow. Conversely, their only defeat in the competition came in December against Bayer Leverkusen when they wore the white away kit.

This eye-catching yellow kit has already brought success in Europe this season, and manager Simone Inzaghi and his players may be hoping it continues to bring good fortune on the biggest stage. With high stakes and history on the line, Inter's choice to wear their third kit adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already anticipated final.

Whether for tactical reasons, tradition, or superstition, Inter Milan’s golden kit will certainly stand out as they aim to lift the Champions League trophy once again.