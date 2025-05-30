Home / Sports / Football News / Massimiliano Allegri returns as coach at crisis-hit AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri was named AC Milan's new coach on Friday, charged with restoring to glory the crisis-hit team that he won Serie A with nearly 15 years ago.

AC Milan. Photo: Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Allegri replaces Sergio Conceicao, who was fired on Thursday after guiding Milan to an eighth-placed finish in Serie A that left the Rossoneri out of Europe.

AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the head coach of the men's first team, the club said in a statement that did not include any contract details.

Allegri's last two jobs were with Juventus. He was fired a year ago by the Bianconeri for an ugly outburst directed at the referees during the Italian Cup final.

Allegri won the Italian league for the first time with Milan in 2011, then guided Juventus to five straight titles from 2015 to 2019.

Milan is coming off a disappointing season that sparked fan protests. 

Milan began the season as a potential title contender but ended up 19 points behind Italian champion Napoli.

The seven-time European champion was eliminated by Feyenoord in the Champions League playoffs in February then got beat by Bologna in the Italian Cup final this month.

Meanwhile, city rival Inter Milan will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Allegri becomes Milan's third coach in a year. Stefano Pioli left after last season to conclude a five-year run at the club, then Paulo Fonseca lasted only half a season before he was fired in December and replaced by Conceicao, who quickly guided the Rossoneri to the Italian Super Cup the team's biggest achievement last season.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

