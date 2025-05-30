Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid confirms signing of Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup

Real Madrid confirms signing of Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday in time for the Club World Cup after paying a reported fee of 10 million euros ($11 million) to Liverpool.

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)
Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
The 26-year-old England right back has agreed to a six-year deal through June 2031, the Spanish club said.

Madrid said Alexander-Arnold will play for Xabi Alonso's team at the Club World Cup to be held in the United States starting in mid-June.

Alexander-Arnold had been criticized by some Liverpool fans for having let his contract run down meaning he could leave as a free agent.

But since Alexander-Arnold was still under contract with the Premier League champions until the end of June, Liverpool was able to extract a fee for letting him go early. 

ALSO READ: Serie A: Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino departs after one season

Madrid and the other 31 teams playing in the Club World Cup can make early signings under FIFA-approved special trading windows from June 1-10 and again June 27-July 3.

Liverpool confirmed it will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1. It did not specify the amount.

Alexander-Arnold had announced earlier this month that he'd be leaving his boyhood club with Madrid the expected destination.

Madrid hopes that Alexander-Arnold will reinforce a defense that was hammered by injuries this season as the team failed to win a title despite having signed France star Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Alexander-Arnold will join fellow England international Jude Bellingham on a team that is undergoing a coaching change with Alonso taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football NewsReal Madrid

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

