ISL 2024-25: Top 3 contenders who can be crowned champions this year

Indian Super League 2024-25
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
The 11th season of the Indian Super League is set to begin on September 13, with defending champions Mumbai City FC taking on runner-up Mohun Bagan at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

With Mohammedan Sporting joining the league this year, the stakes are higher than last year, making the battle for the title even more challenging.

However, some clubs seem to have an edge over others and are expected to be among the top teams in the business end of the league.
 
Here are the top 3 contenders for the Indian Super League 2024-25 title:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Winning the ISL Shield last year by finishing top of the points table at the end of the 2023-24 season wasn’t enough for the Mariners, as they aimed to lift back-to-back titles. However, Mumbai City thwarted their plans, snatching the title with a 3-1 win in the final.

This year, under new manager Jose Francisco Molina, they will aim to be among the finalists again and finally secure their second ISL title.

Mumbai City FC

The defending champions were dominant last season, showcasing a stylish brand of football under manager Petr Kratky, who expects the competition to intensify further this year.

Their 3-1 win in the final earned them their second ISL title, and the Islanders will be hoping to make it three this year. With important signings like Brandon Fernandes, Mumbai will be a serious contender in the new season.

FC Goa

The Gaurs will also pose a threat under newly appointed Indian national team coach Manolo Marquez and will hope to improve on their third-place finish from last year. A brilliant 12-match unbeaten streak was disrupted by slip-ups that cost them the Shield.

However, it was a significant upgrade from their seventh-place finish in the 2022-23 season and a sign of positive things to come. A challenge for them this season will be replacing key players like Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez, who decided to move on this year.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

