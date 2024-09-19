Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs. Odisha FC Live Match Timings, Streaming

Having registered their first win in their away match against Kerala Blasters, Punjab will enter the tie seeking back-to-back victories in the league on Friday.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
The Indian Super League 2024-25 has completed its first round of fixtures, with teams that played away from home starting their home campaigns in the season and vice versa.
 
Punjab FC, which has entered its second season in the ISL this year, will begin its home campaign against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Stadium in New Delhi on September 20.
 

Having registered their first win in their away match against Kerala Blasters, Punjab will enter the tie seeking back-to-back victories in the league on Friday.
 
Odisha FC, on the other hand, faced a home defeat against Chennaiyin FC last time around.
 
Punjab FC vs. Odisha FC Head-to-Head
 
The head-to-head stats are in favor of Odisha FC, which won both of its home and away fixtures against the newly promoted Punjab side last year.
 

Punjab FC Team News
 
The Shers will enter the tie without their star player, Luka Majcen, who is ruled out for 6-8 weeks due to a serious injury he sustained in the match against Kerala Blasters. Apart from that, Punjab has a full squad at its disposal for selection.
 
Odisha FC Team News
 
Odisha FC will also be without their skipper, Carlos Delgado, who is out with an injury. Odisha will be looking to secure its first win after a narrow 3-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC last time around.
 
Punjab FC Playing XI (Probables):
 
R. Kumar (GK), K. Lhungdim, S. Meitei, I. Novoselec, T. A. Singh, N. Prabhu, V. Rai, N. Sudeesh, F. Mrzljak, E. Vidal, M. Bakenga
 
Odisha FC Playing XI (Probables):
 
A. Singh (GK), J. Lalrinzuala, N. Gahlot, M. Fall, S. Gama, I. Vanlalruatfela, A. Jahouh, H. Boumous, L. Khawlhring, R. Krishna, R. Ali
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

