ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs. Odisha FC Live Match Timings, Streaming

The Indian Super League 2024-25 has completed its first round of fixtures, with teams that played away from home starting their home campaigns in the season and vice versa.

Punjab FC, which has entered its second season in the ISL this year, will begin its home campaign against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Stadium in New Delhi on September 20.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Having registered their first win in their away match against Kerala Blasters, Punjab will enter the tie seeking back-to-back victories in the league on Friday.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, faced a home defeat against Chennaiyin FC last time around.



Punjab FC vs. Odisha FC Head-to-Head



The head-to-head stats are in favor of Odisha FC, which won both of its home and away fixtures against the newly promoted Punjab side last year.



Punjab FC Team News



The Shers will enter the tie without their star player, Luka Majcen, who is ruled out for 6-8 weeks due to a serious injury he sustained in the match against Kerala Blasters. Apart from that, Punjab has a full squad at its disposal for selection.



Odisha FC Team News



Odisha FC will also be without their skipper, Carlos Delgado, who is out with an injury. Odisha will be looking to secure its first win after a narrow 3-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC last time around.



Punjab FC Playing XI (Probables):



R. Kumar (GK), K. Lhungdim, S. Meitei, I. Novoselec, T. A. Singh, N. Prabhu, V. Rai, N. Sudeesh, F. Mrzljak, E. Vidal, M. Bakenga



Odisha FC Playing XI (Probables):



A. Singh (GK), J. Lalrinzuala, N. Gahlot, M. Fall, S. Gama, I. Vanlalruatfela, A. Jahouh, H. Boumous, L. Khawlhring, R. Krishna, R. Ali