FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as their chief operating officer

FIFA made a high-profile signing from UEFA on Wednesday, hiring one of the most respected executives in European soccer.

Kevin Lamour, currently UEFA's deputy general secretary, will join FIFA as chief operating officer on Nov. 1, soccer's world body told staff on Wednesday in an email seen by The Associated Press.

The 44-year-old French official has worked at UEFA in two different spells since 2007 and gained a reputation as an advocate for good governance in soccer bodies.

The move to FIFA reunites Lamour with its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafstrm. They worked together for several years at UEFA and on Infantino's successful election campaign in 2016.