Kevin De Bruyne to Serie A! Napoli to sign midfielder on a free transfer

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
According to reports from Italy, Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne has reached a full agreement to join Napoli, with a two-year contract already in place. The reigning Serie A champions are expected to finalize the deal early next week, with an official announcement likely soon after.
 
The 33-year-old midfield veteran will join the Italian side as a free agent following the conclusion of his 10-year spell at Manchester City. De Bruyne, a central figure in City's dominance over the past decade, played a pivotal role in securing six Premier League titles and numerous other honors during his time at the Etihad Stadium. 
 
Despite his willingness to remain in Manchester, sources suggest City opted against offering a contract extension, prompting De Bruyne to explore new opportunities. His contract with Napoli includes an option for a third year, in addition to a substantial signing bonus, underlining the club’s commitment to building a squad capable of domestic and European success.
 
This move marks Napoli’s second major signing of the summer transfer window. Earlier, they secured Canadian forward Jonathan David from Olympique Lyonnais, signaling their intent to strengthen the team ahead of a renewed push for silverware.
 
De Bruyne’s arrival brings not only world-class experience and creativity but also leadership to a Napoli side eager to build on their recent success and make a mark in Europe once again.
First Published: May 31 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

