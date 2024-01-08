Kylian Mbappe transfer: What we know so far in Madrid vs EPL see-saw ?





Also Read: Werner, Toney, Henderson ... Mbapp? Key players set for possible transfers With the commencement of the winter transfer window in European football, once again, all eyes have turned towards Kylian Mbappe, the French talisman who is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 (the French First Division football) for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2018 and renewed his contract for two years in 2022, will become a free agent at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

As of January 1, with less than six months remaining in his contract with PSG, the 25-year-old Frenchman is free to negotiate with all clubs, except those affiliated with Ligue 1. Clubs from all corners have also shown interest in securing his services, at least before July 1 when he would become a free agent and arguably the hottest property in football.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Possible Move to Real Madrid





Also Read: Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, says report Real Madrid was left in the shadows in 2022 when they believed they had secured Mbappe, but the Parisian chose PSG and activated the extension clause in his contract. According to The Athletic, the Santiago Bernabeu-based side was prepared to offer a 130 million euro signing bonus and an annual salary of 26 million euros to the French striker in 2022.

However, with financial constraints and Madrid seeking to manage their wage bills, Florentino Perez, the President of the La Liga side, may not be able to present the same offer now. Perez and Mbappe have reportedly been in direct contact for some time, as per media reports. Other players like Jude Bellingham might not be content with Mbappe earning more, making a reduction in the wage offer a significant factor in his potential move to Madrid.

Mbappe’s Salary at PSG





Also Read: Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer According to The Athletic, the player who has scored 237 goals in 287 appearances for PSG in all competitions was paid nearly 75 million euros per year as a salary and received a signing bonus of 146 million euros as well. He also had loyalty bonuses amounting to 100 million euros, and if he were to renew, his salary could increase to nearly 100 million euros per year.

Al Hilal offered 300 million euros to PSG to initiate talks with Mbappe in 2023, but the player declined to engage.

Liverpool, the Latest Team to Express Interest





Also Read: Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle expressed interest in the French prodigy, but none could entice him as they were not at their very best. However, reports from The Times suggest that Liverpool is prepared to part ways with Mohamed Salah, their primary striker, and is therefore in search of a charismatic player.

The Anfield side is considering Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as a replacement for the Egyptian talisman. Nonetheless, with finances not being a limiting factor for the Reds, the Jürgen Klopp-managed side might extend their pursuit of Mbappe. They are offering a more lucrative financial package compared to Madrid and belong to a robust and more captivating league in contrast to La Liga. However, it remains evident that Mbappe has a strong inclination towards Madrid.