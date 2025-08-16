La Liga 2025-26: Top 5 teams to look forward to in Spanish Premier League

With the 2025–26 La Liga season kicking off this weekend, last season’s top four, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao, find themselves at different stages of readiness. A hectic calendar packed with domestic and continental fixtures, plus preparations for next summer’s FIFA World Cup, has left little time to rest or reset. Here are the top 5 teams in the Spanish Premier League to look forward to in the new season -

FC Barcelona:

Barcelona enter the new season as the reigning La Liga and Copa del Rey champions, but their summer has been overshadowed by financial constraints. Though they’ve signed striker Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Joan Garcia, the club has yet to register them, nor Gerard Martin or Wojciech Szczesny, due to Spain’s stringent financial fair play rules.

As a result, Inaki Peña is the only first-team goalkeeper currently available. To reduce wage commitments, Barcelona made the surprise call to let Inigo Martinez join Al Nassr on a free transfer. In a controversial move, the club has also reportedly urged Marc-André ter Stegen to sign off on a medical document declaring a five-month absence, which would free up 80% of his wages to help with new registrations. Despite the turmoil, Barcelona had a strong pre-season tour in Asia. Standouts like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri remain crucial, and if they stay injury-free, the Catalans could still be the team to beat.

Real Madrid: Real Madrid begin the season under new manager Xabi Alonso, who brings fresh energy and tactical ideas. Summer recruits include defenders Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Álvaro Carreras, with Huijsen impressing at the Club World Cup. However, Madrid face a tight turnaround. Their pre-season commitments in the U.S. lasted until mid-July, leaving Alonso with only two weeks of preparation before their opener against Osasuna. Midfield maestro Jude Bellingham is sidelined for the early games after undergoing shoulder surgery. ALSO READ: Chhetri not named in Jamil's 35 probables for CAFA Nations Cup squad Alonso must also decide whether to deploy a back four or a three-defender system with wing-backs, an approach that might better suit Alexander-Arnold. Expect an emphasis on high pressing from attacking stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., who, if they click, could fire Madrid into the title race.

Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Álex Baena, Matteo Ruggeri, and David Hancko to bolster their squad. The club retains its lethal strike force of Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez, who combined for 37 league goals last term. Despite the signings, Atletico’s Club World Cup participation left them with limited preparation time. Much will depend on whether Diego Simeone leans into the attacking potential of his squad or reverts to his more cautious, defensive tendencies. If Simeone gives his creative players the freedom to express themselves, Atletico are well-positioned to mount a serious title challenge.

Athletic Bilbao: Under Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Bilbao punched above their weight last season to secure a fourth-place finish. Their biggest summer success was fending off interest in star winger Nico Williams, reportedly targeted by Barcelona. New additions Robert Navarro and Jesús Areso add depth, but Bilbao’s preparations were disrupted. Defender Yeray Álvarez was suspended after testing positive for a hair-loss treatment substance, while fellow defender Unai Egiluz suffered a season-ending knee injury. Bilbao are reportedly trying to bring back Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Arabia. His arrival could solidify the backline and make Athletic particularly formidable at their iconic San Mamés stadium. Villarreal: Often flying under the radar, but Opta simulations give them a solid fighting chance for top-four placement, backed by a rising star in attacking midfield standout Alberto Moleiro