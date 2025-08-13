PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

The 2025 UEFA Super Cup is set to unfold in Udine on Wednesday night, featuring a high-stakes clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

This prestigious fixture, traditionally pitting the Champions League winners against the Europa League champions, has rarely featured these two sides. PSG’s only appearance came back in 1996, when they suffered a heavy 9–2 aggregate defeat to Juventus. Nearly three decades later, the French giants enter this contest as favourites, with Luis Enrique’s squad expected by many to dominate proceedings.

Their opponents, however, are riding a wave of renewed confidence. Tottenham Hotspur, now led by Thomas Frank, claimed their first major trophy in over 15 years by lifting the Europa League title in Bilbao. While their pre-season form has been inconsistent, including a narrow win over Arsenal, a goalless draw against Luton Town, and a humbling 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich, their hunger for silverware seems to have been reignited.

PSG, despite being the reigning European champions, aren’t without flaws. They last played a month ago in the Club World Cup, where they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the final. That result has raised questions about their readiness, particularly with no competitive action since that defeat in New Jersey. Tottenham, though viewed as underdogs, might take advantage of PSG’s long layoff and look to build on their recent momentum. Meanwhile, the Parisians will aim to reaffirm their dominance and capture another continental title under Enrique’s leadership. ALSO READ: Klopp and Slot pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of 2025-26 season As both teams prepare for their Super Cup showdown at Stadio Friuli, fans can expect a captivating battle between a team striving to stay on top of Europe and one eager to return to the elite.

PSG team news Paris Saint-Germain finalized the signing of Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on Tuesday, but the defender won't feature in the UEFA Super Cup at the Stadio Friuli. Instead, Marquinhos will line up alongside Willian Pacho, who returns after serving a suspension in the Club World Cup final, in central defense for the reigning European champions. In midfield, João Neves remains unavailable after receiving a two-match ban for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair during PSG’s 3–0 loss to Chelsea. Warren Zaïre-Emery is expected to step in to fill the void left by the suspended Portuguese midfielder. PSG will also see a change in goal, with Gianluigi Donnarumma left out of the squad amid ongoing contract issues. As a result, new arrival Lucas Chevalier is set to make his debut for the club between the posts.

Tottenham team news Thomas Frank has selected a 22-man squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash, with Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie among those who’ve travelled to Udine. Solanke has been recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for much of pre-season, while Udogie has been nursing a knee problem. Fans will be eager to see both players in the starting lineup, though Frank also has options like Djed Spence and Richarlison available on the bench. New recruits João Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus are set to make their official debuts, but fellow newcomer Kota Takai is ruled out due to injury. James Maddison remains unavailable, joining Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon, and Radu Drăgușin on the injury list with a torn ACL.

PSG vs Tottenham Starting 11: PSG Starting 11 (probable): Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia Tottenham Starting 11 (probable): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Solanke ALSO READ: Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Solanke UEFA Super Cup 2025: PSG vs Tottenham Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur be played? The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on August 14 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur begin on July 14?

