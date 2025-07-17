Home / Sports / Football News / Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Yamal, fresh off turning 18, finally became eligible to sign the long-term contract extension he had agreed to with Barcelona back in May. The new deal keeps him tied to the club until 2031.

Lamine Yamal
FC Barcelona player Lamine Yamal poses with his new jersey after signing a contract extension with the soccer club in Barcelona, northern Spain. Photo: AP | PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Barcelona's prodigious talent Lamine Yamal has been handed the most hallowed shirt in Catalonia—the iconic No. 10 jersey, once worn by Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. In a moment thick with symbolism and ambition, Yamal accepted the jersey from club president Joan Laporta, watched proudly by his family.
 
"All kids would like to be like them"
  "It’s the club of my life,” Yamal said at the announcement ceremony on Wednesday. “I’ve been here since I was 7 years old. My goal is to keep winning and growing."
 
Yamal, fresh off turning 18, finally became eligible to sign the long-term contract extension he had agreed to with Barcelona back in May. The new deal keeps him tied to the club until 2031.
 
Speaking about his famous predecessors, Yamal added, “I’ll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like them. All three have been incredible players. They’re legends, and I’ll try to follow in their footsteps.” 
 
From No. 19 to the weight of greatness
  The young winger wore No. 19 last season, but with Ansu Fati—the last bearer of the No. 10—heading to Monaco on loan, the stage was clear. Barcelona’s faith in Yamal is now sewn into the fabric of the club’s most legendary number.
 
It is a number that carries legacy, pressure, and the expectations of millions. Now, it rests on Yamal’s 18-year-old shoulders.
 
Controversy off the pitch, calm on it 
Yamal’s elevation came days after controversy flared over his lavish birthday party, where he reportedly hired people with dwarfism as entertainers. The move drew criticism online.
 
When asked on Wednesday, Yamal brushed off the scrutiny with measured calm:
 
"In the end, I work for Barça, but when I'm away from the club’s training centre, I enjoy my life and that’s it. I’m indifferent to both criticism and praise if they don’t come from my family or people close to me."
 
A homegrown talent, a colossal legacy 
At just 18, Lamine Yamal now walks a path carved by giants. He’s not just playing for Barcelona—he’s carrying a symbol. The No. 10 shirt is no longer waiting for its next heir.
 
It has one. And his name is Lamine Yamal.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Scorching Club WC sparks heat fears for FIFA 2026 World Cup in USA

India's football ecosystem is scared with uncertainty: Chhetri on ISL pause

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-final full schedule and live streaming

Barca's Yamal criticised for reportedly hiring dwarfs at birthday party

Why Cristiano Ronaldo would want Messi to join Saudi League in the summer?

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story