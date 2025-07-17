Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Barcelona's prodigious talent Lamine Yamal has been handed the most hallowed shirt in Catalonia—the iconic No. 10 jersey, once worn by Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. In a moment thick with symbolism and ambition, Yamal accepted the jersey from club president Joan Laporta, watched proudly by his family.

"All kids would like to be like them"

"It’s the club of my life,” Yamal said at the announcement ceremony on Wednesday. “I’ve been here since I was 7 years old. My goal is to keep winning and growing."

Yamal, fresh off turning 18, finally became eligible to sign the long-term contract extension he had agreed to with Barcelona back in May. The new deal keeps him tied to the club until 2031.

ALSO READ: Why Manchester United are struggling to sign players this transfer window? Speaking about his famous predecessors, Yamal added, “I’ll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like them. All three have been incredible players. They’re legends, and I’ll try to follow in their footsteps.” From No. 19 to the weight of greatness The young winger wore No. 19 last season, but with Ansu Fati—the last bearer of the No. 10—heading to Monaco on loan, the stage was clear. Barcelona’s faith in Yamal is now sewn into the fabric of the club’s most legendary number.

It is a number that carries legacy, pressure, and the expectations of millions. Now, it rests on Yamal’s 18-year-old shoulders. Controversy off the pitch, calm on it Yamal’s elevation came days after controversy flared over his lavish birthday party, where he reportedly hired people with dwarfism as entertainers. The move drew criticism online. When asked on Wednesday, Yamal brushed off the scrutiny with measured calm: "In the end, I work for Barça, but when I'm away from the club’s training centre, I enjoy my life and that’s it. I’m indifferent to both criticism and praise if they don’t come from my family or people close to me."