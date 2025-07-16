India's football ecosystem is scared with uncertainty: Chhetri on ISL pause

Former captain and top striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the current state of "uncertainty" in Indian football is very concerning and the sport's ecosystem is "worried, hurt, and scared" by the top-tier ISL being put on hold indefinitely.

Chhetri, who turns up for Bengaluru FC in the league, said he has been inundated with phone calls and messages expressing apprehensions about the future of the sport in the country.

"It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I've realised that my selfish problem isn't as important," the 40-year-old Chhetri posted on X.

"The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I've received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs - not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. "Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with," he added. ALSO READ: How to buy tickets for FIFA World Cup 2025? Official details announced The ISL (Indian Super League) put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

The league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which time the ISL would be into its third month. This was after a Supreme Court directive to AIFF in which the body was asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA with FSDL, the apex governing body's commercial partner running the ISL, until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case. FSDL is also the commercial partner of AIFF, and they signed a 15-year MRA in 2010. According to the MRA, FSDL pays the AIFF Rs 50 crore annually, and in turn gets the rights to broadcast, manage and commercialise Indian football, which also includes the national team.

Chhetri said he was on vacation when he first learnt about the league being put on hold. "...I must admit it made me smile. And that's because I was on vacation, hadn't moved as much as I would have liked to, and hadn't been eating as clean as I usually do. I had more time than I had bargained to get in shape. "That 'fortnight' has now changed to 'indefinitely' and that smile's been wiped out. I know that the think tank and all those involved in running the sport are working to get the football season up and running, and I'm hopeful that there is a solid fix sooner rather than later," he said.

ALSO READ: India hockey to prioritise 2026 Asian Games over World Cup; here's why The star player, who has come out of international retirement to bolster the Indian team that is enduring continuous poor results, urged for patience nonetheless. "I may not have all the answers, but my message to all those involved with Indian football and more importantly the ones whose livelihood depends on it, the players, staff, kitmen, masseurs, medical teams, production crews, operations staff please stay calm. "We'll ride this storm together. Stick together and look out for each other. Keep training and getting better. Football has to resume soon. It will," he signed off.