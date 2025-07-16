UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-final full schedule and live streaming

After drawing close to half a million fans during the group stage, the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 has cemented its growing popularity and global relevance. Now, attention turns to the quarterfinals, where eight teams remain in the hunt for continental glory and the pressure continues to mount. The action begins from July 17 (according to IST) with Italy taking on Norway. Team qualified for quarter-finals

Norway

Italy

Sweden

England

Spain

Switzerland

France

Germany

Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final schedule UEFA Women's Euro 2026 quarter-final schedule Matches Date Time (IST) Norway vs Italy 17/7/25 00:30:00 Sweden vs England 18/7/25 00:30:00 Spain vs Switzerland 19/7/25 00:30:00 France vs Germany 20/7/25 00:30:00 ALSO READ: How much is Manchester City's new 10-year kit deal with Puma worth?

Quarterfinal 1: Norway vs Italy Norway, two-time European champions, topped Group A with a perfect nine points but showed defensive vulnerabilities by conceding five goals, more than any other group winner. Nonetheless, they’ll rely on seasoned stars like Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen to navigate the pressure. Italy, making their first knockout appearance since 2013, earned their spot by finishing second in Group B. Though inconsistent in the group stage, the Italians believe their form is peaking at just the right moment. Midfielder Annamaria Serturini said, “We’re eager to keep dreaming and continue writing a new chapter.”

The winner of this clash will meet either Sweden or England in the semifinal. Quarterfinal 2: Sweden vs England After a shaky start, defending champions England responded strongly with back-to-back dominant wins, finishing second in Group D. Powered by attackers Lauren James, Ella Toone, and Georgia Stanway, they’ve rediscovered their scoring touch. Standing in their way is Sweden, a team England defeated 4-0 at this same stage in Euro 2022. The Swedes, however, sent a powerful message with a 4-1 dismantling of Germany and are hungry for redemption. Quarterfinal 3: Spain vs Switzerland Hosts Switzerland have made it to the Euro quarterfinals for the first time, and their reward is a tough battle against reigning world champions Spain. Spain dominated Group B, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.