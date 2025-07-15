Why Cristiano Ronaldo would want Messi to join Saudi League in the summer?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two footballing legends with a combined 13 Ballon d’Or crowns, once energized the football world by battling it out against each other at least twice a year across El Clásico fixtures at Barcelona and Real Madrid. Though their European rivalry has since evolved, a new showdown in the Middle East might not be ruled out as of now.
Ronaldo's Saudi Saga continues
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Despite an option to stay through 2026, discussions swirl about major Saudi clubs plotting a move for Messi. With Ronaldo already in Riyadh, momentum is building.
Ronaldo's United teammate Saha predicts Messi reunion
Speaking to BoyleSports, ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha argues that Ronaldo would be thrilled to see Messi join him in Saudi Arabia:
“Will Cristiano want Messi in Saudi Arabia? Definitely. Cristiano will want more big players over there… He’s a competitor and he wants to win, he hasn’t won as much as he would like. It’d be great to see internal competition.”
Saha emphasized that Messi’s arrival would elevate the league’s status and intensify its competitiveness, a landscape Ronaldo relishes.
Saudi’s roadmap for football
Saudi Arabia’s growing ambition in global football was spotlighted by Ronaldo’s signing and the Club World Cup. With heavy investment underway, bringing Messi aboard would be a bold statement in expanding league prestige and sporting rivalry.
Messi on the move?
Reports suggest Al-Ahli has tabled a lucrative offer for the Argentine superstar. However, Messi chose Major League Soccer last year, joining Inter Miami instead of moving to Saudi. As negotiations continue, Messi’s next move could reshape global club football, adding another chapter to this storied rivalry.
Bringing Messi to Saudi would not only unite two legends on foreign soil, it could also launch a fierce new era of competition in a league eager to make global waves.
