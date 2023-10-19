Home / Sports / Football News / Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million under contract with MLS' Inter Miami

Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million under contract with MLS' Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's annualized compensation from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million, the MLS Players Association said

AP New York
Lionel Messi's goal shatters viewership record in America.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Lionel Messi's annualized compensation from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million, the MLS Players Association said.

Messi earns more than the entire payroll of all but three other MLS teams and twice as much as every player combined on Orlando City.

The 36-year-old star has a $12 million base salary and total guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667, the players association said in its 2023 salary update.

Those figures cover what Messi receives from his MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent's fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.

He has the highest total compensation in MLS, followed by Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne at $15.4 million, Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri at $8,153,000, the LA Galaxy's Javier Hernndez at $7,443,750, Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi at $6,295,381 and Austin's Sebastin Driussi at $6,022,500.

Miami tops the league with a $39.4 million payroll based on total guaranteed compensation, followed by Toronto at $32.3 million, the LA Galaxy at $25 million and LAFC at $20.8 million.

Messi earns more than twice the $9.6 million payroll of Orlando City, which has the lowest in the league. He accounts for 4% of MLS's total compensation of $501.9 million.

Messi has made three league starts and five appearances for Miami, totaling 283 minutes and scoring one goal. He also helped the team win the inaugural Leagues Cup, scoring 10 goals in seven games.

Josef Martnez is Miami's second-highest-compensated player at $4,391,667.

Two of Messi's former Barcelona teammates who joined him in Miami are getting far less. Midfielder Sergio Busquets has a $1.5 million salary and $1,775,000 in guaranteed compensation, and defender Jordi Alba has a $1 million salary and $1.25 million in guaranteed compensation.

Among other notable MLS midsummer acquisitions were Minnesota forward Teemu Pukki ($3.2 million salary and $3.55 million in total compensation), Nashville forward Sam Surridge ($2.5 million, $2,907,639), Columbus forward Diego Rossi ($2,625,000, $2,677,000) and Atlanta midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze ($2,052,000, $2,150,750).

Also Read

Lionel Messi reunites with Barcelona teammate Busquets at Inter Miami

WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America

Lionel Messi spurns $400 mn Saudi offer to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Argentina's Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

Ronaldinho ignites Durga Puja festivities, casts spell on WB football fans

Ronaldo lays down objective with Portugal, hopeful to feature in Euro 2024

World Cup Qualifiers: Messi doubtful starter; Vinicius back with Brazil

Saudi Arabia steps up sports drive, bids for FIFA World Cup in 2034

Ronaldinho confirms his 'maiden visit' to West Bengal in mid October

Topics :lionel messiLionel Messi TransferMajor League Soccerfootball

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story