Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies in the US due to muscle injury

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi
AP Buenos Aires (Argentina)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The 36-year-old Messi will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.
 

Both games are warmups for Argentina for the Copa America in June-July, which will also be in the U.S.

Argentina had already lost striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Exequiel Palacios to injuries.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

