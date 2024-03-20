Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool hires Hughes as sporting director to find Klopp's successor

Liverpool hires Hughes as sporting director to find Klopp's successor

Hughes' main task will be identifying a replacement for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who said in January that he will be stepping down after nearly nine years as manager

Richard Hughes Liverpool Sports Director. Photo: LFC
AP Liverpool
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Liverpool's restructuring of its technical staff continued on Wednesday when the club hired Richard Hughes as sporting director starting June 1.

Hughes is leaving his role as technical director at Bournemouth to take up the post at Liverpool after previously working with Michael Edwards, who was hired last week as chief executive of football at Fenway Sports Group the US-based conglomerate whose portfolio of sports teams includes Liverpool.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hughes' main task will be identifying a replacement for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who said in January that he will be stepping down after nearly nine years as manager.

"It is clear to everyone that Jurgen will leave a legacy to build upon," Edwards said," and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

"As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim."

The 44-year-old Hughes is a former Scotland midfielder who played his club soccer for Bournemouth and Portsmouth, where Edwards worked as an analyst. He has led Bournemouth's soccer operations for the past decade.

Hughes described Liverpool as a "unique club" and said his role would be to make "good decisions which enhance the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the supporters."

Among those linked with replacing Klopp is Xabi Alonso, who currently coaches German league leader Bayer Leverkusen and used to play for Liverpool.

Also Read

EPL today's match: Liverpool vs Man City match time, predictions, streaming

FA Cup 2024 - Arsenal vs Liverpool football live match time, streaming

EPL 2023-24: Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Klopp, Guardiola serve up another EPL classic but Arsenal is the big winner

EPL: Liverpool is exhausted, injury-hit and relying heavily on youngsters

FIFA WC Qualifier: Indian football team eye crucial 3 points vs Afghanistan

Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies in the US due to muscle injury

EPL relegation zone: Nottingham Forest docked 4 points for overspending

I-League calendar should be in sync with FIFA windows: Indian coach Stimac

England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil, Belgium games due to injury

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :English Premier LeagueLiverpool Football ClubLiverpool

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story