Liverpool's Arne Slot gets 2-match touchline ban for confronting officials

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was handed a two-match touchline suspension on Wednesday for his conduct toward match officials after the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Slot admitted to a charge that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behavior towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Feb. 12, the Football Association said.

The FA said Slot has also been charged 70,000 pounds ($90,000).

Slot was shown a red card for his post-match conduct and has since said he regretted his actions.

Liverpool's next two domestic games are against Newcastle on Wednesday and Southampton on March 8, both in the Premier League and at Anfield.

Liverpool leads the league by 11 points.