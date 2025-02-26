The first leg of the second Copa del Rey semifinal is set to take place between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad on Thursday, February 27, at Sociedad’s home ground, Reale Arena in San Sebastián. Madrid will once again be favourites to win the match as, after initial hiccups, they have regained form, with their key players—Vinícius Jr., Mbappé, and Bellingham—scoring goals in bunches. On the other hand, Sociedad will hope to pull off an upset and take a much-needed lead in the home fixture before visiting Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Madrid on April 2.

Huge boost for Madrid

Real Madrid will be happy to have Jude Bellingham on their side despite a two-match ban, as his suspension is only effective in La Liga. He has been instrumental in Real’s success over the last two seasons, both with goals and assists, and having him available for selection will be a huge boost for Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is not a big fan of the stacked football calendar this season.

17th match in 52 days

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, while speaking to a reporter on Tuesday, said that Madrid will be playing their 17th match in the last 52 days, which is concerning, as such a packed schedule puts players at risk of injuries. Notably, if Madrid qualifies for the Champions League and Copa del Rey finals, as well as the Club World Cup in the summer, they could end up playing 72 games this season—an extremely demanding number for any team in a calendar year.

Copa del Rey semifinal, Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Probable starting 11

Real Madrid probable 11: Courtois, García, Asensio, Tchouaméni, Vázquez, Valverde, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Modrić, Díaz, Güler.

Real Sociedad probable 11: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, López; Zubimendi, Kubo, Olasagasti, Marín, Gómez, Oyarzabal.

Copa del Rey semifinal, Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Head-to-head record

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have faced each other 180 times, and to no one’s surprise, Madrid leads the head-to-head record with 100 wins to 38. Meanwhile, 42 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

In the last five encounters, Madrid also leads Sociedad 3-1.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Last five match results

Sep 14, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid Apr 26, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid Sep 17, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad May 02, 2023: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid Jan 29, 2023: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad

Copa del Rey semifinal, Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad take place?

The Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will take place on Thursday, February 27.

What is the venue for the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad on February 27?

The Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will take place at Reale Arena in San Sebastián.

What time will the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad begin in India?

The Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick off at 2 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in India?

The live telecast for the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad is not available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in India?

The live streaming for the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.