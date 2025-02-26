Ancelotti confirms Mbappe fit for Copa semifinal despite tooth issue

Kylian Mbappe missed practice because of a tooth problem but will be available to play for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday.

Madrid, seeking its second Copa final in three seasons, will play the first leg of the semifinals at Sociedad on Wednesday.

Mbappe is traveling, Ancelotti said in the pre-match news conference. He had a problem with a tooth and couldn't train. He's traveling tomorrow and can play. Everyone who travels has a chance of playing the game.

Spanish media said Mbappe had a tooth removed.

Mbappe was scoreless in Madrid's 2-0 win against Girona in the Spanish league on Sunday, but he had scored six goals in his last four matches in all competitions, including a hat trick in the return leg of the Champions League playoffs against Manchester City.

Brazil forward Endrick would likely be Mbappe's replacement if the France star doesn't play.

The first leg of the other Copa semifinal will be played on Tuesday, with Barcelona hosting Atletico Madrid.

Madrid clinched its last Copa title in 2023. It was eliminated by Atletico in the round of 16 last season.

Sociedad hadn't made it to the last four since it won its third Copa title in 2020. It lost its last three matches against Madrid in the Spanish league.