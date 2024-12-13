Man City captain Walker faces racist abuse online after Juventus defeat

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said he was subjected to vile, racist and threatening abuse after the team's loss to Juventus in the Champions League and called Thursday on social media platforms to do more to stamp out the problem.

City condemned the abuse, calling it disgusting and saying the club will be offering Kyle our full support.

Walker posted one of the racist messages on his Instagram Stories, and wrote underneath: Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable.

England's account on social media platform X said: "We are incredibly disappointed that Kyle has been subject to such abhorrent abuse on social media.

Discrimination of any kind is completely unacceptable. We support strong action by the authorities and social media companies.

City was beaten 2-0 by Juventus and has won just one of its last 10 games in all competitions, an improbably poor run of results for the winner of the last four Premier League titles. The loss in Turin has left City in danger of elimination from the Champions League.

To our fans, we will continue to work as a team to do better, to improve, and to turn the corner together, Walker wrote.