UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time, streaming

As the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 matchweek continues, it is time for the biggest clash of the week as Borussia Dortmund host FC Barcelona at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday December 11.

With both sides level on points in the UCL points table, it will be an interesting matchup between last year's finalists and the SPanish giants Barca who have been in a good form lately. The race for the top 8 spots that will earn automatic qualification into the knockouts has intensified and each point will count from here on.

Dortmund vs Barcelona head-to-head (Last 5 meetings)

Dortmund: 0 wins

Barcelona: 2 wins

Draws: 2

Dortmund team news

Dortmund are facing defensive issues after Niklas Sule injured his ankle during their draw at Gladbach. Sule will now join summer signing Waldemar Anton, who is sidelined with a muscle problem.

With both players unavailable, Emre Can may be called upon to play at centre-back.

Maximiliano Beier was also injured over the weekend and is unlikely to play against Barcelona. However, both Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt have recovered from their respective injuries and could feature in the upcoming match.

Barcelona team news

Good news for Barcelona as Ronald Araujo has been included in the squad for their trip to Dortmund after a long injury absence. While the Uruguay international is unlikely to return to the starting lineup immediately, his upcoming return is a significant boost for the team. There are no new injury concerns for Barcelona, though coach Flick is still without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Ansu Fati, and Andreas Christensen.

Despite the recent draw against Betis, it’s expected that there will be minimal changes to the Barcelona starting XI for Wednesday’s Champions League match.

Dortmund vs Barcelona playing 11

Dortmund playing 11 (probable): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Nmecha; Malen, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Barcelona playing 11 (probable): Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Dortmund vs Barcelona live telecast and streaming details

When will Dortmund play their UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona?

Dortmund vs Barcelona will be played on December 11 at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

What time will Dortmund vs Barcelona begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The match will start late on Wednesday night at 1:30 AM IST in India (December 12).

Where will the live telecast of Dortmund vs Barcelona be available in India?

The live telecast of Dortmund vs Barcelona will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Dortmund vs Barcelona be available in India?

The live streaming of Dortmund vs Barcelona will be available on the SonyLIV app.