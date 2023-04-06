Manchester United 1-0 Brentford in premier league ends losing streak

Manchester United showed a great performance last night to end their three-match goal drought in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford's effort to give a slight edge of 1-0 to Manchester United, turns out to be the only goal in the match.

Manchester United in the last few matches in the Premier League wasn’t up to the mark. They lost to Liverpool 0-7, a 0-0 draw with Southampton, and a 0-2 defeat against Newcastle. Such poor performances put Man Utd in a position where it became vital for them to get three points as the top-four race has suddenly been blown open. Hence, their 1-0 victory over the Bees at Old Trafford earned them three crucial points.



Marcus Rashford's 28th goal bags victory against the bees

It's eye-pleasing to watch Marcus playing his best game on the field. His 28th goal against Brentford made him the top joint single-season scorer (all competition) after the era of Sir Alex Ferguson. Rashford just needed one more to surpass Zlatan Ibrahimovic and have the mark on his own.

His record on the field is above par as he can pass the ball with such a high success rate (27/31, 87%), he can finish, and create chances for his fellow teammates (four chances created, most of any player in the game), and he's safe in possession (lost possession 13 times in 48 touches, a decent total for a forward in high-risk areas).

Blow for Brentford in European Chase

Before the last game, the Bees had lost only one game in their last 16 European games, which showed the world what they are capable of. They had a stunning season with a bevy of goals, irrespective of the location.

But they failed to carry on the momentum against Manchester United, as soon as they got the ball, they were losing it again. The Bees pinned back for long stretches of the match, and every time they tried to counter, nobody was there to assist.

Definitely, the visitors played great last night, and they looked slightly better than the Bees. Man Utd managed to hold their nerves better and scored the match-winning goal. Overall, Brentford let down the game, the team that let down the games to top teams several times this season.