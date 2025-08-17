Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES Premier League: Action to begin at 9:00 PM IST

The Premier League returns with a blockbuster opening clash as Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford tonight. While this rivalry once defined the title race during the early 2000s, its intensity has cooled in recent years with both clubs experiencing mixed fortunes.

That said, Arsenal have clearly had the upper hand in recent seasons. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have finished as runners-up three years in a row and are pushing hard to end their long title drought. The arrival of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer could prove to be the final piece of the puzzle in their championship quest.

New boss Ruben Amorim has wasted no time shaking things up, revamping the forward line with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo. United fans will be hoping this attacking overhaul breathes new life into a side desperate to return to the upper echelons of English football. Manchester United, meanwhile, are desperate to move on from a nightmare 2024–25 campaign that saw them slump to a 15th-place finish, their lowest in Premier League history.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League Starting 11:

Arsenal starting 11: Raya (GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard (c), Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli. Manchester United starting 11: Bayindir (GK); Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Mount, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes (c); Cunha.

