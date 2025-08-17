Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES Premier League: Action to begin at 9:00 PM IST
MUN vs ARS LIVE SCORE: New boss Ruben Amorim has wasted no time shaking things up, revamping the forward line with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Premier League returns with a blockbuster opening clash as Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford tonight. While this rivalry once defined the title race during the early 2000s, its intensity has cooled in recent years with both clubs experiencing mixed fortunes.
That said, Arsenal have clearly had the upper hand in recent seasons. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have finished as runners-up three years in a row and are pushing hard to end their long title drought. The arrival of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer could prove to be the final piece of the puzzle in their championship quest.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are desperate to move on from a nightmare 2024–25 campaign that saw them slump to a 15th-place finish, their lowest in Premier League history. New boss Ruben Amorim has wasted no time shaking things up, revamping the forward line with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo. United fans will be hoping this attacking overhaul breathes new life into a side desperate to return to the upper echelons of English football.
Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League Starting 11:
Arsenal starting 11: Raya (GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard (c), Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
Manchester United starting 11: Bayindir (GK); Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Mount, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes (c); Cunha.
8:44 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
Kick off is just 15 minutes away now as the anticipation builds up at Old Trafford!
8:28 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rival watch!
Chelsea FC has dropped their first points of the season as they play out a goalless draw against Crystal palace at Stamford Bridge.
8:25 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Andre Onana not available!
A difficult position to fill in the goal for Manchester United and that too coming out against Arsenal. Altay Bayindir fills in the gap for the injured Andre Onana who is not fully match fit, having missed the entirety of the pre-season tour as well. Bayindir would be looking forward to capitalise on the start tonight and prove that he too is worthy of a place in the eleven on a regular basis.
8:20 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Player battles to look out for!
With several player battles to look out for in the weekend blockbustre at Old Trafford, here are the top 5 player battles that can be pivotal in tonight's outcome.
8:15 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aiden Heaven, a player to look at!
Ayden Heaven surpassed Luke Shaw for the most minutes played at left centre-back during Manchester United’s five pre-season matches and is now expected to be a regular fixture in the team this season.
8:03 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sesko starts from the bench!
Benjamin Sesko starts from the bench today and could be making his home debut later in the game if needed.
7:57 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Amorim up against a familiar face!
Ruben Amorim will be facing the beast he created at Sporting Lisbon as Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres starts for the Gunners tonight. He had a brilliant season for Sporting before signing for the London club and could cause Amorim's side some problems on his Premier League debut.
7:53 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starting 11 for both sides!
7:50 PM
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Game of the weekend awaits!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League clash between manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford. The opening weekend sees two giants of English football take each other on with new faces on either side of the pitch. Action to begin at 9 PM IST.
First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:48 PM IST