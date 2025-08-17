Manchester United vs Arsenal: Top 5 player battles to look out for

The Premier League fixture computer has thrown up an early-season blockbuster as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in a clash brimming with history and intensity.

United, eager to bounce back after a dismal 2024/25 campaign, have splashed the cash over the summer to rebuild under new leadership. In contrast, Arsenal are looking to carry their upward momentum into the new season and finally mount a successful title charge. A win at Old Trafford would set the tone perfectly for Mikel Arteta's men.

With both teams undergoing transitions, the pitch will be filled with intriguing individual duels. Here are four key battles that could define the outcome:

Benjamin Šeško vs William Saliba All eyes will be on Manchester United’s marquee signing, Benjamin Šeško, who was once on Arsenal’s radar before opting for a move to Old Trafford. Making his Premier League debut, Šeško will be keen to show what the Gunners missed out on. However, facing him is the composed and commanding William Saliba, one of the league’s top defenders. Saliba’s experience and positional intelligence will be vital in containing the raw threat Šeško brings, especially as the striker is still settling into his new surroundings. Viktor Gyökeres vs Harry Maguire On the opposite end, Arsenal’s new forward Viktor Gyökeres will be up against United stalwart Harry Maguire. Gyökeres has had more time to integrate into Arteta’s system, having featured in pre-season matches, and will be familiar with United boss Ruben Amorim from their Sporting CP days.

Maguire, leading United's defence in a likely back-three setup, must either directly challenge the Swede or coordinate his teammates effectively to nullify his threat. If he succeeds, it could tip the balance United's way. Bruno Fernandes vs Declan Rice In midfield, United's creative heartbeat Bruno Fernandes remains a crucial figure despite the squad overhaul. Likely operating from a deeper role, Fernandes will need to navigate the relentless presence of Declan Rice. Rice's high-energy pressing and tactical awareness make him a key disruptor, but he's also capable of advancing the play himself. Both players will influence their side's tempo and control, making this a duel of both brains and brawn.

Amad Diallo vs Myles Lewis-Skelly A less heralded but potentially game-defining match-up could unfold on United’s right flank. Amad Diallo, operating as an attacking wing-back, may find space if Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly inverts into midfield as expected. While Lewis-Skelly’s movement can help Arsenal dominate possession centrally, it also risks leaving space behind—exactly where Diallo thrives. If the young Gunner fails to track back consistently, Diallo could be United’s X-factor. Martin Odegaard vs Manuel Ugarte The Norwegian midfielder is often known for his defence cutting passes through the midfield and if provided ample space, could create multiple chances for the Gunners at Old Trafford. However, standing in his way will be Manuel Ugarte who loves to disrupt the opponent's peace and not allow then an inch of grass to operate at their best levels.