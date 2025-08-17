Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head stats in Premier League history

At the turn of the century, Arsenal vs Manchester United stood out as the pinnacle of English football rivalries. With legendary managers Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, these clashes weren’t just about three points, they were about pride, titles, and dominance. The tension on the pitch matched the intensity off it, as both sides regularly competed for Premier League supremacy.
Fast forward to today, and the landscape has shifted. Manchester United haven’t lifted the Premier League trophy since Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Arsenal’s drought is even longer, having last tasted league glory back in 2004. Missed opportunities in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons only added to their frustration.
|Arsenal vs Manchester United: Premier League Head-to-Head Record
|Club
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals Scored
|Arsenal
|21
|18
|26
|76
|Man United
|26
|18
|21
|88
Despite the lack of recent silverware, fixtures between these two clubs have remained high-octane and drama-filled. As United prepare to face Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9 in what will be Ruben Amorim’s first encounter against the Gunners, the historical numbers still add weight to the matchup.
While United hold a slight edge in all-time Premier League wins, Arsenal have had the upper hand recently. Mikel Arteta’s men are currently enjoying a four-match winning streak against the Red Devils in league play, an encouraging sign for the North London side.
These two English giants have met in every single Premier League season since the competition’s inception in 1992. Neither has ever been relegated, ensuring their rivalry continues to feature twice each campaign.
As they meet again in the 2025–26 season, fans will be hoping for another classic battle, one that channels the fire of their iconic early-2000s encounters, even if the stakes have evolved.
|List of Premier League Results Between Arsenal and Man Utd
|Season
|Match
|Venue
|1992/93
|Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1992/93
|Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1993/94
|Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1993/94
|Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1994/95
|Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1994/95
|Manchester United 3-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1995/96
|Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1995/96
|Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1996/97
|Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1996/97
|Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1997/98
|Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1997/98
|Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1998/99
|Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1998/99
|Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|1999/00
|Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|1999/00
|Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2000/01
|Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|2000/01
|Manchester United 6-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2001/02
|Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|2001/02
|Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2002/03
|Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2002/03
|Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|2003/04
|Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2003/04
|Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|2004/05
|Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2004/05
|Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|2005/06
|Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United
|Highbury Stadium
|2005/06
|Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2006/07
|Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2006/07
|Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2007/08
|Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2007/08
|Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2008/09
|Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2008/09
|Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2009/10
|Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2009/10
|Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2010/11
|Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2010/11
|Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2011/12
|Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2011/12
|Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2012/13
|Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2012/13
|Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2013/14
|Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2013/14
|Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2014/15
|Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2014/15
|Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2015/16
|Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2015/16
|Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2016/17
|Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2016/17
|Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2017/18
|Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2017/18
|Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2018/19
|Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2018/19
|Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2019/20
|Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2019/20
|Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2020/21
|Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2020/21
|Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2021/22
|Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2021/22
|Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2022/23
|Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2022/23
|Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2023/24
|Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2023/24
|Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford
|2024/25
|Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United
|Emirates Stadium
|2024/25
|Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
|Old Trafford