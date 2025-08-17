Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head stats in Premier League history

Manchester United haven't lifted the Premier League trophy since Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Arsenal's drought is even longer, having last tasted league glory back in 2004.

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At the turn of the century, Arsenal vs Manchester United stood out as the pinnacle of English football rivalries. With legendary managers Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, these clashes weren’t just about three points, they were about pride, titles, and dominance. The tension on the pitch matched the intensity off it, as both sides regularly competed for Premier League supremacy.
 
Fast forward to today, and the landscape has shifted. Manchester United haven’t lifted the Premier League trophy since Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Arsenal’s drought is even longer, having last tasted league glory back in 2004. Missed opportunities in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons only added to their frustration. 
Arsenal vs Manchester United: Premier League Head-to-Head Record
Club Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored
Arsenal 21 18 26 76
Man United 26 18 21 88
 
 
Despite the lack of recent silverware, fixtures between these two clubs have remained high-octane and drama-filled. As United prepare to face Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9 in what will be Ruben Amorim’s first encounter against the Gunners, the historical numbers still add weight to the matchup. 
 
While United hold a slight edge in all-time Premier League wins, Arsenal have had the upper hand recently. Mikel Arteta’s men are currently enjoying a four-match winning streak against the Red Devils in league play, an encouraging sign for the North London side.
 
These two English giants have met in every single Premier League season since the competition’s inception in 1992. Neither has ever been relegated, ensuring their rivalry continues to feature twice each campaign.
 
As they meet again in the 2025–26 season, fans will be hoping for another classic battle, one that channels the fire of their iconic early-2000s encounters, even if the stakes have evolved. 
List of Premier League Results Between Arsenal and Man Utd
Season Match Venue
1992/93 Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1992/93 Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
1993/94 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
1993/94 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1994/95 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1994/95 Manchester United 3-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
1995/96 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1995/96 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
1996/97 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
1996/97 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1997/98 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1997/98 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
1998/99 Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1998/99 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
1999/00 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
1999/00 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2000/01 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
2000/01 Manchester United 6-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2001/02 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
2001/02 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2002/03 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2002/03 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
2003/04 Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2003/04 Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
2004/05 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2004/05 Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
2005/06 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium
2005/06 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2006/07 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2006/07 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2007/08 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2007/08 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2008/09 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2008/09 Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2009/10 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2009/10 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2010/11 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2010/11 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2011/12 Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal Old Trafford
2011/12 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2012/13 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2012/13 Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2013/14 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford
2013/14 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2014/15 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2014/15 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2015/16 Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2015/16 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Old Trafford
2016/17 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2016/17 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2017/18 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2017/18 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2018/19 Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal Old Trafford
2018/19 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2019/20 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2019/20 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2020/21 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2020/21 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2021/22 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Old Trafford
2021/22 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2022/23 Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2022/23 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2023/24 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2023/24 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
2024/25 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium
2024/25 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford
 

