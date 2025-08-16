Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in India? Al Nassr to face FC Goa in ACL 2

Indian Super League side FC Goa has been drawn in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2 (ACL 2) alongside Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Nassr, led by global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The draw for the tournament, which kicks off on September 16, was conducted at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

Al Nassr, despite boasting stars like Ronaldo, missed out on qualification for the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League. As a result, they now compete in the second-tier ACL 2 and will face FC Goa, Iraq's Al Zawraa SC, and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in the group stage. FC Goa set for 2nd continental spell

FC Goa enters the tournament as 2025 Super Cup champions and semifinalists in the 2024–25 Indian Super League. Their group-stage berth was secured with a 2-1 play-off win over Oman’s Al Seeb Club earlier this week in Margao. This marks their second continental appearance, the first being in the 2021 AFC Champions League when it was Asia’s premier club competition. ALSO READ: PSG edge Tottenham in shootout to clinch UEFA Super Cup after late comeback Al Zawraa SC, meanwhile, were runners-up in Iraq’s Stars League 2024–25, and Istiklol qualified as champions of the Tajikistan Higher League. Although the group stage will follow a home-and-away format, it remains uncertain whether Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to India for Al Nassr’s away fixture against FC Goa. A similar situation occurred in 2023, when Neymar Jr., then with Al Hilal, missed a group match against Mumbai City FC due to injury. That match ended in a heavy 0-6 defeat for the Indian side.

Previously, Indian clubs enjoyed direct entry into the group stage of the former top-tier AFC Champions League, but with the restructuring of Asian club football, India now receives a direct slot and a play-off spot in ACL 2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant also in the fray In a separate group, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, winners of the ISL 2024–25 Shield, have been placed in Group C. They’ll compete against Sepahan SC of Iran (runners-up in the Persian Gulf Pro League), Jordanian champions Al Hussein SC, and Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC, who finished second in the Yokary Liga. This will be Mohun Bagan’s eighth participation in the continent’s second-tier competition, formerly known as the AFC Cup.