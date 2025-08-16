Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool vs Bournemouth PL game halted after Semenyo faces racist abuse

Liverpool vs Bournemouth PL game halted after Semenyo faces racist abuse

The opening match of the Premier League between Liverpool and Bournemouth briefly stopped after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator inside Anfield.

Semenyo
Semenyo
AP Liverpool
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
In the 28th minute with the score at 0-0 on Friday, referee Anthony Taylor talked to Semenyo, who is Black, while Liverpool was preparing to take a corner.

Taylor then ran over to the sideline and spoke to both coaches, Liverpool's Arne Slot and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola. After also talking to the captains, play resumed about two minutes later.

Semenyo's complaint was the reason for the stoppage, the Premier League confirmed to the Associated Press.

Bournemouth players consoled Semenyo, who played the full game and scored both of his team's goals in a 4-2 loss.

Iraola said the person who abused Semenyo was identified.

"It's a shame because a really great game of football, the first game of the season with everyone watching, and we have to be talking about this thing still today," Iraola said.

"We should be past this stage but there's still people who don't behave correctly. It's a shame because every step you collectively do forward, these things lose a lot of power." 

  Bournemouth captain Adam Smith said he was "in shock" and full of admiration for Semenyo, a 25-year-old Ghana international.

"I don't know how Ant's played on, to be honest, and come up with those goals," Smith said.

"It's totally unacceptable and I just feel sorry for Ant. He's a little bit down, obviously."  Smith said he asked Taylor to remove the person who abused Semenyo from the stadium immediately.

"But he said we have to go through a process, and that the police will go and sort it," Smith said.

"And to be fair, the Liverpool players were supportive toward Antoine and the rest of the team. I think it was handled in the right way."  An anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd inside Anfield after the halftime whistle.

The Premier League said it will investigate the incident and "offer our full support to the player and both clubs."  "Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society," the competition said.

"We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."  The Football Association said it was "very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd."  "Incidents of this nature have no place in our game," the FA added, "and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure the appropriate action is taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball NewsLiverpool Football Club

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

