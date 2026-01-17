Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE Premier League: MUN 0-0 MCI in 2nd half
Live New Update

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE Premier League: MUN 0-0 MCI in 2nd half

It will be interesting to see how the return of key players for United impact their performance under newly appointed interim manager Michael Carrick.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Manchester United vs Manchester City live score updates Premier League
Manchester United vs Manchester City live score updates Premier League

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

7:12 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haaland shot blocked!

Martinez blocks the shot from Haaland in the 53rd minute as he was clear on goal.

7:11 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Utd still on the front foot!

Man Utd are still on the front foot with mor chances going towards them at the moment

7:05 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!

Utd kick off the 2nd half with the same intensity. City have made changes to their eleven with Cherki and O'reilly coming in for them.

6:48 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Half-time!

It's all square at alf time as Man Utd looked more likely to get the opener with 2 of their goals disallowed for offside

6:41 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bruno goal disallowed this time!

Bruno Fernandes' goal is disallowed now as in the 40th minute as too takes the ball round of Donnarumma. Another offside ruling

6:40 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Semenyo shoots wide!

Semenyo gets a chance at the edge of the box but he shoots it wide of the left post in the 38th minute.

6:34 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Amad goal ruled out!

Amad goes past Donnarumma to score the opener but it is disallowed because of the winger being offside. A good chance at the 32nd minute mark too with Bruno and Mbuemo but it wasn't to be as Mbuemo couldn't receive the pass from Bruno courtesy of a clearance.

6:30 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: City trying to get more of the ball!

City are now trying to get in few more passes at the half hour mark but its Utd that look more menacing.

6:23 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Donnarumma saves again!

A good save at the left post by Donnarumma as Dorgu's shot from the left couldn't find the back of the net. Good build up play by Utd in the first 20 minutes though.

6:21 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maguire vs Silva!

A tussle between Maguire and Bernardo Silva raises the heat too. A mismatch really but it does give Utd fans something to cheer about.

6:17 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another yellow to Shaw!

Luke Shaw also gets a yellow card after a harsh tackle on Rodri.

6:12 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Dalot with a risky tackle!

Diogo Dalot gets a yellow card as he tackles Doko with a rough tackle on the shin. Lucky to escape a red card within 10 minutes.

6:06 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Important clearance!

Donnarumma saves City from conceding first as he clears the 1v1 chance against Mbuemo from the counter.

6:04 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maguire hits the crossbar!

A golden chance wasted by maguire who heads it at the crossbar from the corner in the 3rd minute.

6:03 PM

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Utd get the first corner!

A good build up play as Dorgu's cross was cleared by Khusanov for a first corner.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester City

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News