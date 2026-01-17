Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE Premier League: Can Utd stop City? Kickoff at 6 PM
It will be interesting to see how the return of key players for United impact their performance under newly appointed interim manager Michael Carrick.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Michael Carrick’s second stint as Manchester United’s interim manager kicks off with a crucial derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford tonight. Carrick steps in after Darren Fletcher temporarily took charge following Ruben Amorim’s exit. United’s season has been turbulent, but they are currently in sixth place, just a point behind Brentford in the race for a Champions League spot.
While the battle for Europe remains a possibility, fans are focused on seeing a team they can be proud of. Carrick has expressed his desire to play an exciting brand of football and reignite the energy at Old Trafford, promising a positive and attacking approach without over-promising results.
On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City comes into the derby with mixed recent form, following three consecutive Premier League draws. However, City bounced back with a commanding 2–0 victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Currently six points behind league leaders Arsenal, City will look to reduce the gap with a win over their rivals. Earlier this season, Guardiola’s side cruised to a 3–0 victory against United, but Saturday’s encounter promises to be an intriguing battle for Manchester bragging rights.
Manchester United vs Manchester City starting 11 (probable)
Man Utd starting 11: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Dorgu, Fernandes, Amad; Mbeumo.
Man City starting 11: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo (C), Semenyo, Foden, Doku, Haaland
5:10 PM
Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Carrick at the wheel for Utd!
5:05 PM
Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starting line-ups!
5:02 PM
Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Derby day at Old Trafford!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford today, The manchester Derby kicks off at 6 PM IST with all eyes on newly appointed Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick set to take over the scheme of things today against Pep's Sky Blue Army.
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 4:59 PM IST