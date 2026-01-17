Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE Premier League: Can Utd stop City? Kickoff at 6 PM

Michael Carrick’s second stint as Manchester United’s interim manager kicks off with a crucial derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford tonight. Carrick steps in after Darren Fletcher temporarily took charge following Ruben Amorim’s exit. United’s season has been turbulent, but they are currently in sixth place, just a point behind Brentford in the race for a Champions League spot.

While the battle for Europe remains a possibility, fans are focused on seeing a team they can be proud of. Carrick has expressed his desire to play an exciting brand of football and reignite the energy at Old Trafford, promising a positive and attacking approach without over-promising results.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Manchester United vs Manchester City live time, streaming On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City comes into the derby with mixed recent form, following three consecutive Premier League draws. However, City bounced back with a commanding 2–0 victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Currently six points behind league leaders Arsenal, City will look to reduce the gap with a win over their rivals. Earlier this season, Guardiola’s side cruised to a 3–0 victory against United, but Saturday’s encounter promises to be an intriguing battle for Manchester bragging rights.

Manchester United vs Manchester City starting 11 (probable)

Man Utd starting 11: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Dorgu, Fernandes, Amad; Mbeumo. Man City starting 11: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo (C), Semenyo, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League live telecast: The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League live streaming: The live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.