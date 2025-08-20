Marseille transfer list Rabiot, Rowe after reported locker room clash

Marseille's season is already in turmoil after France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe were put on the transfer list Tuesday and told to leave the club for unacceptable behavior.

The pair reportedly argued and fought in the locker room after Friday's 1-0 loss to Rennes, which prevailed with a stoppage-time goal despite being down to 10 players in their Ligue 1 season opener.

Marseille's move puts doubt into team-building plans for coach Roberto De Zerbi just one week before the 1993 Champions League winner takes part in the draw for this season's competition.

This decision was taken due to unacceptable behavior in the dressing room after the match against Rennes, Marseille said in a statement.