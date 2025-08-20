Home / Sports / Football News / Marseille transfer list Rabiot, Rowe after reported locker room clash

This decision was taken due to unacceptable behaviour in the dressing room after the match against Rennes, Marseille said in a statement

AP Marseille (France)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Marseille's season is already in turmoil after France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe were put on the transfer list Tuesday and told to leave the club for unacceptable behavior.

The pair reportedly argued and fought in the locker room after Friday's 1-0 loss to Rennes, which prevailed with a stoppage-time goal despite being down to 10 players in their Ligue 1 season opener.

Marseille's move puts doubt into team-building plans for coach Roberto De Zerbi just one week before the 1993 Champions League winner takes part in the draw for this season's competition.

Rabiot and Rowe have been exiled in agreement with the technical staff and in accordance with the club's internal code of conduct, said the club whose majority owner is American businessman Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner.

Marseille qualified for the Champions League by finishing runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 in De Zerbi's first season at the club.

The 30-year-old joined as a free agent last September after his contract expired at Juventus. Weeks earlier, Rowe had moved from English second-tier Norwich on an initial loan deal that was made permanent before this season.

The transfer window in Europe closes Sept. 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

