India vs Kyrgyzstan: India bags Hero Tri-Nation trophy defeating Kyrgyz

An inspiring football event took place in the presence of a 30,000 crowd, cheering and applauding Sunil Chetri and his team. The blue tigers showed their dominance against the much higher-ranked team in the Hero Tri-Nation friendly trophy.

Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri's goals against the Kyrgyz Republic helped India clinch the Hero Tri-Nation trophy by 2-0. Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan's goal in the 34th minute helped India take the early lead in the match, and then Captain Sunil Chhetri's goal in the 84th minute ensured India's victory.

The first goal comes when India wins the free kick, but the kick was not from the shooting range. Midfielder Brandon Fernandes put the ball in front of the rival goalmouth, chipped it into the box, and Sandesh Jhingan was there to squeeze it inside.

Indian coach hints attacking mindset before the match

Indian coach Igor Stimac, on the eve of the match, shared his words to go all-attack, despite the draw being enough to keep the trophy home. This was certainly true as India never misses a chance to strike against the opponent's goal whenever they get any such opportunity. Sunil Chhetri's 84th-minute attack showed the Kyrgyz Republic defence crumble under pressure as Naorem Mahesh Singh was brought inside the penalty box by Davydov Nikolai.

This was India's fifth consecutive win on home turf. Earlier, India had defeated Myanmar by 1-0.