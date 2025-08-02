Home / Sports / Football News / Messi's India Tour: Kolkata to kick off, Delhi & Mumbai await the icon

Messi's India Tour: Kolkata to kick off, Delhi & Mumbai await the icon

The sources privy to the development informed PTI that all arrangements have been finalised including booking the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but an official confirmation from Messi is still awaited.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
Press Trust of India Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

If all the pieces fall in place, football devotees in Kolkata will have the first sighting of iconic Lionel Messi after a decade, and the City of Joy will be the first stop in the Argentine's whirlwind journey across Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, culminating in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sources privy to the development informed PTI that all arrangements have been finalised including booking the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but an official confirmation from Messi is still awaited.

"It's been finalised and we are waiting for an official announcement from Messi, maybe on his social media handle anytime soon," said the source.

"As of now we have agreed on the proposed itinerary and we are just awaiting an official announcement from his social media, which would be in anytime soon, the source added.

As per the itinerary, Messi will land in Kolkata on the night of December 12 around 10pm and will stay for two days and one night -- the longest stop on his tour.

Kolkata Leg: 70-ft statue, GOAT Cup with Ganguly  The Argentina captain's Kolkata schedule on December 13 will begin at 9am with a meet-and-greet event, followed by the unveiling of a 70-feet statue of him at the Lake Town Sribhumi on VIP Road.

Organisers claim this will be the first-ever and tallest statue of the World Cup winner anywhere in the world.

He will then head to Eden Gardens, where the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup will be held from 12 noon to 1.30pm.

"I don't want to mislead people. So basically, it will be a celebration of Messi, a master class with Messi.

"He will play the GOAT Cup in a seven-side soft-ball, soft-touch game with Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, Bhaichung Bhutia among others. It will be a celebration play in respect of Messi, the source explained.

He hoped for a sellout crowd as it will be a fully ticketed event.

This will be at Eden. It will be a ticketing event. Denominations are yet to be decided. It would be a little expensive -- should not be less than Rs 3,500.

"Entire stadium will be open, so, we can expect a full capacity of 68,000. For 1 hour 20 minutes Messi will be there with musical tribute, masterclass with kids," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to felicitate Messi during the Eden Gardens programme. 

Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi legs  On the evening of December 13, Messi is slated to travel to Ahmedabad to attend a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation at their Shantigram headquarters.

He will then reach Mumbai for events on December 14, including a meet-and-greet at CCI at 3.45pm, followed by the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at the Wankhede Stadium at 5.30pm.

We've booked the Wankhede Stadium for the GOAT Cup at 5.45pm on December 14, the source said.

There were media reports suggesting that Messi could participate in a seven-a-side cricket match with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, but the source denied this.

He is not going to play any cricket match in Mumbai. It will be only soft ball and soft touch with him. It will be a celebration of his journey with the presence of Indian celebrities.

Plans are also in place for Messi to interact with the Indian football team in Mumbai.

"At Mumbai, we have planned an interaction with the Indian football team. Obviously, Sunil Chhetri and the Indian team moment that we have planned in Mumbai as per their respective availabilities, the source said.

Meeting with PM, Kotla celebration  On December 15, Messi will be in New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla at 2.15pm.

At each city, Messi will be conducting a masterclass with children, aimed at inspiring the next generation of Indian footballers.

"Messi will be imparting masterclass with kids at every centre. The main idea is to celebrate Messi's success, giving little bit, for instance 30 to 40 minutes to motivate the young generation of players. So, masterclass and interaction with Messi.

No Kerala stop  The source also dispelled rumours of a Kerala leg during Messi's visit.

However, there will be no event in Kerala as earlier reported, the source said.

Messi is also expected to travel with a large entourage including footballers, though details remain under wraps.

Flashback 2011  In wee hours of August 31, 2011, Messi made his first appearance in India, landing in Kolkata as hysteric fans gathered at the airport to welcome him.

He was here with his team to play an exhibition match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium a match they won 1-0.

Messi's arrival sparked Messi fever in Kolkata, with thousands of fans lining the streets, donning Messi jerseys, and packing the 75,000-capacity stadium.

MESSI MANIA 2.0  Proposed Itinerary: December 12: Arrival in Kolkata (10pm).

December 13 (Kolkata): 9am -- Meet and greet event; Statue unveiling (70-feet) at Lake Town Sribhumi, VIP Road; 12 noon to 1.30pm -- GOAT Concert at Eden Gardens followed by GOAT Cup; December 13 (Evening): Adani Foundation private event at Shantigram, Ahmedabad.

December 14 (Mumbai): Meet and greet at CCI (3.45pm); GOAT Concert at Wankhede Stadium (5.30pm).

December 15 (New Delhi): Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; GOAT Concert at Feroz Shah Kotla (2.15pm).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic invests in Le Mans FC alongside Ex-F1 drivers

Son Heung-Min to bid farewell to EPL club Tottenham after ten-year spell

FIFA rulings are open to challenge beyond Switzerland, says EU court

Who is Khalid Jamil? Meet India's 1st local football coach in over a decade

India football coach announced! Khalid Jamil is 1st Indian coach in 13 yrs

Topics :Football Newslionel messi

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story