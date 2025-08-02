Home / Sports / Football News / Tennis legend Novak Djokovic invests in Le Mans FC alongside Ex-F1 drivers

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic invests in Le Mans FC alongside Ex-F1 drivers

Le Mans said in a statement that they have joined other new financial investors in the club, including Latin American sports investment firm OutField and Georgios Frangulis

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
AP Le Mans (France)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is part of a group of investors who have bought a stake in French second-tier soccer team Le Mans, along with ex-Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen, the club said Friday.

Le Mans said in a statement that they join other new financial investors into the club, including Latin American sports investment firm OutField and Georgios Frangulis, the founder and chief executive of OakBerry. Frangulis is the boyfriend of three-time women's Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka.

"The uniqueness of this fund also lies in its contribution from high-level athletes," Le Mans president Thierry Gomez said in the statement. "Novak Djokovic, Felipe Massa, and Kevin Magnussen will be part of the adventure.

No financial details were given.

Djokovic is the owner of a men's record 24 Grand Slam titles in tennis.

The 38-year-old Serb has won 100 career titles overall.

Massa won 11 races and secured 41 podiums in his F1 career. When driving for Ferrari, the popular Brazilian was within a whisker of winning the 2008 title, only for Lewis Hamilton to beat him in a dramatic finish at the last race. Hamilton won the title by 98 points to 97.

The 32-year-old Magnussen drove close to 200 races in F1, securing one podium and one pole position. But the Danish driver was not retained by Haas at the end of last year when his contract expired.

Le Mans soccer club, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, begins its league campaign on Aug. 9.

Le Mans a small city in northwestern France also hosts the famed 24-hour endurance car race.

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

