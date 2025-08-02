Home / Sports / Football News / Son Heung-Min to bid farewell to EPL club Tottenham after ten-year spell

Son Heung-Min to bid farewell to EPL club Tottenham after ten-year spell

At a media conference in Seoul, Son said his decision to leave the Spurs was 'the most difficult of his career and said the club was supporting him as he looks to move on to another team

Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-Min
AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
After 10 years with Tottenham Hotspur, captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he plans to leave the English Premier League club.

At a media conference in Seoul, Son said his decision to leave the Spurs was 'the most difficult of his career and said the club was supporting him as he looks to move on to another team.

Spurs will face Newcastle United in a preseason friendly on Sunday in Seoul in what could the final match of Son's time at Spurs.

Before we start the press conference, I just want to share the information that I have decided to leave this club in this summer, Son said. Respectfully, this club is helping me to my decisions. So I just wanted to share this information before we start the conference.

I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, very young age, a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment.

He continued his tribute by thanking Tottenham fans.

So I just want to say thank you to all of the Spurs fans that gave me so much love and felt like it was my home, he said. It was one of the toughest decisions I ever made. So I hope the goodbye is always also in a good timing you know. But I think it's the right time to make this decision." Son was asked in Korean on his future playing plans, and he replied: 'I don't think I have an answer yet.

He also confirmed in Korean that he would play for South Korea at the World Cup next year in North America.

In May, Son finally won his first title in Europe as Tottenham defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final.

I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly, Son said after that match. The last seven days, I was dreaming about this game every single day. It finally happened, and I can sleep easy now.

The 33-year-old Son has been one of the biggest stars of the Premier League, scoring 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances for Tottenham. He was made captain in 2023 by former head coach Ange Postecoglou and helped the club lift its Europa League title, a first trophy since 2008.

Son added that the team's recent success was a factor: Winning the Europa League made me feel I had achieved everything I could here. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge.

Son has been heavily linked with a move to the United States and there is reported interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Thomas Frank succeeded Postecoglou in June and the Danish coach paid tribute to Son on Saturday.

He is truly a Spurs legend in every aspect, Frank said. One of the best players to ever play in the Premier League, in my opinion, as a winger. I think it is probably the perfect timing, going out on a high.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball News

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

