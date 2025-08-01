Who is Khalid Jamil? Meet India's 1st local football coach in over a decade

Jamil’s debut as the national team coach will present a significant challenge. Currently ranked 133rd in the FIFA rankings, India is set to participate in the CAFA Nations Cup later this month, facing tough opponents like defending champions Iran and 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinalists Tajikistan. Despite the tournament occurring outside the FIFA international window, most of India’s key players are anticipated to be available, as the Durand Cup final is scheduled just before the tournament begins.
The CAFA Nations Cup’s format permits teams to make changes to their squad before each game, giving Jamil the chance to assess a wider range of players and try different lineups ahead of a demanding schedule.
While Jamil’s contract with Jamshedpur FC runs until 2026, he is expected to balance his coaching duties with both the club and national team at least until the end of the 2025 Durand Cup, where Jamshedpur has already advanced to the quarterfinals.
