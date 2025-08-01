Who is Khalid Jamil? Meet India's 1st local football coach in over a decade

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Indian men’s national football team. With this appointment, Jamil becomes the first Indian to lead the national team since Savio Medeira’s tenure in 2011-12. This change follows the departure of former coach Manolo Marquez, who stepped down last month after a year-long spell without a competitive win.

Jamil was chosen over former India coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakia's Stefan Tarkovic. He is set to start his role with the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, scheduled to take place in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan beginning August 29.

Who is Khalid Jamil?

Currently at the helm of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamil guided the team to a fifth-place finish in the 2024-25 season. He holds the distinction of being the only Indian coach to have led a team to the ISL playoffs, achieving this milestone with NorthEast United during the 2020-21 season. Khalid's playing career

A former midfielder for the Indian national team, Jamil earned 40 caps during his playing career. He began coaching in 2009 with a six-year spell at Mumbai Football Club, later moving to Aizawl FC, where he famously secured the I-League title. He has also managed prominent clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Now 48 years old, Jamil was born in Kuwait City, where he had the unique opportunity to meet French football legend Michel Platini at an under-14 camp. He is a certified AFC Pro License holder. Domestic career

Jamil’s playing career in India started with Mahindra United, followed by a stint at Air India in 1998. He returned to Mahindra United in 2002 but was forced into early retirement due to injury setbacks. Subsequently, he joined Mumbai FC, although he did not feature in any matches there.

Jamil's first assignment as head coach His contract with Jamshedpur FC extends until 2026. However, reports suggest he will juggle responsibilities between his club and the national team until the conclusion of the 2025 Durand Cup, where Jamshedpur has already made it to the quarterfinals. Jamil's debut as the national team coach will present a significant challenge. Currently ranked 133rd in the FIFA rankings, India is set to participate in the CAFA Nations Cup later this month, facing tough opponents like defending champions Iran and 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinalists Tajikistan. Despite the tournament occurring outside the FIFA international window, most of India's key players are anticipated to be available, as the Durand Cup final is scheduled just before the tournament begins.