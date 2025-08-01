India football coach announced! Khalid Jamil is 1st Indian coach in 13 yrs

Khalid Jamil was officially named head coach of the Indian men's national football team on Friday, making history as the first Indian to hold the post in over a decade. Jamil was chosen ahead of Stephen Constantine and Slovakia’s former manager Stefan Tarkovic, following a comprehensive selection process by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The last Indian to coach the national team was Savio Medeira, who held the role from 2011 to 2012.

Jamil, 48, rose to prominence in Indian football circles after leading underdog Aizawl FC to a fairytale I-League title win in the 2016-17 season. Currently managing Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), he now faces the formidable challenge of reviving a struggling national side that has recently slumped in form and results.

An ex-India international himself, Jamil was the preferred choice of the AIFF Executive Committee after being shortlisted by the Technical Committee, headed by Indian football legend IM Vijayan. Constantine, who previously served as India’s head coach, and Tarkovic, with experience managing the Slovakian national team, were also in contention. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey confirmed Jamil's appointment but noted that the exact length of his tenure is still under discussion. "Jamil has asked for a three-year deal, but some members suggested a one or two-year term. What’s certain is it will be long-term and performance-driven," Chaubey told PTI. ALSO READ: Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14 Importantly, unlike his predecessor Manolo Marquez, who balanced national duties with a club role at FC Goa, Jamil will be fully dedicated to the national team. “Jamil will only serve as the national team coach,” Chaubey emphasized.

First Assignment: CAFA Nations Cup Jamil’s first test in his new role will be the CAFA Nations Cup, scheduled to begin on August 29 in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India’s performance in that tournament will be crucial preparation ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, where the team is at risk of elimination following a recent 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong. India will play Singapore home and away on October 9 and 14 in those crucial qualifiers. A Proven Track Record Jamil’s coaching journey is defined by overachievement. Aside from his legendary I-League triumph with Aizawl FC on a modest ₹2 crore budget, he guided both NorthEast United (2020-21) and Jamshedpur FC (2024-25) to the ISL playoffs, a rare feat for clubs often overlooked in the title race.

His coaching credentials also include an AFC Pro License, and he has twice won the AIFF Men’s Coach of the Year award (2023–24 and 2024–25). Support for an Indian Coach Jamil’s appointment was strongly backed by prominent figures within Indian football. Technical Committee Chair IM Vijayan and Vice Chair Shabir Ali, along with former India coach and current AIFF advisor Armando Colaco, all advocated for giving an Indian coach a chance. “Vijayan felt that the national team had performed better under Indian coaches in the past, such as Sukhwinder Singh and Syed Nayeemuddin,” the AIFF said in an official statement. “He strongly recommended Jamil, citing his domestic achievements and recent accolades.”