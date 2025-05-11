Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming

Champions League qualification is on the line as Newcastle United host Chelsea in a decisive Premier League showdown this Sunday. With both teams locked on 63 points, the outcome of this encounter could prove crucial in determining who secures a coveted top-five finish.

Newcastle will take confidence from playing at St James’ Park, but Chelsea arrive in red-hot form. The Magpies, buoyed earlier this season by their Carabao Cup success, seemed poised for a strong league finish. However, just one win in their last three Premier League outings has dented their momentum. They previously defeated Chelsea during their cup run, though they came up short in the reverse league fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have found their stride at just the right time. After sealing a spot in the Europa Conference League final earlier in the week—resting several key players in the process—the Blues also notched an impressive league victory over champions Liverpool, extending their winning run to five matches across all competitions. Despite their strong form, Chelsea have struggled in recent trips to Tyneside, losing their last three games at Newcastle's home ground. As a result, they may be viewed as slight underdogs going into this high-stakes encounter.

Newcastle team news

Joelinton is still among a number of players unavailable for Newcastle’s final home matches of the season, and the Brazilian is unlikely to return before the campaign ends. He remains sidelined along with Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles, and ex-Chelsea defender Lewis Hall.

Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schär, who were both forced off due to injuries during the draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, are reportedly recovering well and may be involved in some capacity against Chelsea this weekend.

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku has not played so far in May and is expected to miss out again for Chelsea’s trip to Tyneside. He remains on the sidelines alongside Wesley Fofana, Aarón Anselmino, Omari Kellyman, and the suspended Mykhailo Mudryk.

Marc Guiu, who has been out of action since February, is nearing a return. Although Enzo Maresca hinted he might be involved in the second leg of the Conference League semifinal on Thursday, he was ultimately left out of the squad.

A number of changes are anticipated from the team that secured a 1-0 victory over Djurgården earlier in the week.

Newcastle vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable)

Newcastle starting 11: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Chelsea starting 11: Sánchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea will be played on May 11.

What time will the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea begin on May 11?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle and Chelsea will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea?

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea be available in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea be available in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.