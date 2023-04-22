Home / Sports / Football News / Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Chaubey

India is ranked 101 after winning the international tournament in Imphal, which also involved Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, and played during the FIFA window last month

New Delhi
Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Chaubey

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
After a jump of five spots in the latest FIFA rankings thanks to the recent tri-nation tournament title win, the Indian football team's next target is to breach top 100, All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey said.

India is ranked 101 after winning the international tournament in Imphal, which also involved Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, and played during the FIFA window last month.

"Wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the tournament helped India boost their FIFA ranking while Manipur as a state bared its heart for the beautiful game," Chaubey said in AIFF's latest Vision 2047 newsletter.

"Now ranked 101, our next focus is to break the 100 mark and rise further. For that, we will strive and move forward," he added.

India achieved its best ever ranking of 94 in February 1996 under Rustam Akramov. The country breached top 100 in 1993 (99th), 2017 (96th) and 2018 (96th). The FIFA ranking system was introduced in 1994.

Chaubey was effusive in praising the football fans and authorities in Manipur for "embracing" international football in a big way during the tri-nation tournament.

"India's football factory Manipur embraced international football in style ... the Blue Tigers went on to win the tri-nation tournament," the AIFF president said.

"The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal wore a festive look and was packed with over 30,000 roaring fans much before the kick off of the opening match."

There were seven players from Manipur in the Indian squad for the tri-nation tournament.

Chaubey said the AIFF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Manipur to create world class facilities in the state.

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

