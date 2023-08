Brazillian football star Neymar is the latest and probably the biggest name after Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Suadi Pro League. It has been confirmed by many media outlets that the 31-year-old has moved to Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a deal of nearly 100 million euros, although the price is yet to be confirmed. Neymar would soon reach Riyadh for a medical test before making the deal official.

Neymar to Al Hilal, here we go!



After new huge bid revealed two days ago, documents are now approved by all parties involved.



Ney will travel to Saudi this week.

Two year contract.

PSG set to receive bit less than €100m fee.



Medical to be completed today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023 Al Hilal, which first came to the table with the French Ligue 1 champions in July 2023 with an offer of nearly 300 million euros for Mbappe, has settled down with Neymar by shelling out almost 1/3rd less than the amount they wished to spend.

PSG bought Neymar in 2017 after paying a record 222 million euros transfer fee to Barcelona. Brazillian's PSG contract runs till 2025 but he has decided to leave the French club for Saudi club. Neymar made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles. The side reached the final of the 2020 Champions League final. He scored 82 goals for the team as well.