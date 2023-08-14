Home / Sports / Football News / Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut

Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut

Bayern is next in action in the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen on Friday.

AP Munich
Harry Kane on his debut at Bayern Munich. @FCBayern

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
England captain Harry Kane said Sunday that he may need time to adapt to German football following a loss in his first game for Bayern Munich.

Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute in a 3-0 defeat to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after being confirmed as a Bayern player earlier in the day.

"Obviously, I've spent my whole career, my whole life, in England and in the Premier League so it might take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league," he said.

"For me it's just about settling in, as comfortable as possible, understanding the different types of teams, the way I have to play and adapt. I've done that throughout my whole career, whether it's with Tottenham or the national team and I'll do that here," Kane added

Topics :BundesligaBayern MunichHarry Kanefootball

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

