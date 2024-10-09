Odisha crash out after successive defeats in AFC Women's Champions League

Odisha FC suffered a 1-3 defeat to hosts Ho Chi Minh City FC to record a second loss on the trot and crash out of the AFC Women's Champions League here on Wednesday. The Kalinga Warriors were on the back foot right from the start, as the hosts raced to an early lead within the first minute when Nguyen Thi Kim Yenfrom struck from a corner. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The home side maintained pressure, and it bore fruit in the 42nd minute when Odisha failed to clear a deep cross from Huynh Nhu, giving the hosts a comfortable two-goal lead heading into the break.

Odisha stepped up their game and created chances on the counter in the second-half. Their persistence paid off in the 63rd minute when Malati Munda initiated a promising attack culminating in Jennifer Yeboah's powerful finish.

Ho Chi Minh City put the game to rest in stoppage time, when Ngo Thi Hong Nhung (90+4th) struck to seal their passage into the knockout round.

The win also secured the progress of Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies, with the two sides to meet on Saturday to decide the group c winners.

Odisha will face Taichung Blue Whale, with both teams seeking a win to end their respective campaigns on a high note.