Barcelona forward Ferran Torres sidelined because of thigh injury

Torres had to be replaced five minutes into the 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, when striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick

AP Barcelona (Spain)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Forward Ferran Torres will be sidelined because of a right thigh injury sustained in Barcelona's victory over Alaves in the Spanish league, the club said Monday.

Torres had to be replaced five minutes into the 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, when striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick.

Barcelona said tests carried out on the first team player Ferran Torres confirm that he has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. His return to training will be dependent on his recovery.

Torres has made 10 appearances this season, six as a starter. His only goal came in the 7-0 league win against Valladolid in August.

Barcelona is going into the international break with a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league standings.


Topics :La LigaFC Barcelona

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

