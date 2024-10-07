Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harry Kane joins England squad for Nations League despite injury concerns

Kane was substituted in the 72nd minute of Bayern's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday after having treatment for what seemed to be an issue with his right thigh

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. Photo: AP | PTI
AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
Harry Kane has joined up with England for the upcoming Nations League games after going off with an apparent injury while playing for Bayern Munich, the German team said Monday.

Kane was substituted in the 72nd minute of Bayern's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday after having treatment for what seemed to be an issue with his right thigh.

Bayern, however, said Kane had been checked over by the Football Association upon arrival at England's training camp.

Harry Kane, who was substituted during the game, travelled directly from Frankfurt to the England camp, where he was examined by the FA's medical staff. A more precise diagnosis is still pending, Bayern said.

England plays Greece on Thursday and Finland on Sunday.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

