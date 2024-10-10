Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in his Athens home

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

State-run ERT television said the body of Baldock was found late Wednesday in his swimming pool in the southern suburb of Glyfada. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Photo: Shutterstock
AP Athens (Greece)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Panathinaikos defender George Baldock, a former Greece international who also played for Sheffield United for seven seasons, has been found dead in his Athens home, Greek media reported. He was 31.

State-run ERT television said the body of Baldock was found late Wednesday in his swimming pool in the southern suburb of Glyfada. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Britain-born Baldock was called up for Greece in 2022 and played 12 matches, the last in March in Greece's loss on penalties to Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoffs.

He was not in Greece's squad for Thursday's UEFA Nations League game against England.

Baldock joined Sheffield United in 2017 and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League twice, in 2019 and 2023. He joined Panathinaikos in May, on a three-year contract, after Sheffield United was again relegated to England's second division.

Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock, the English club said on social media. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

