Portuguese league to plant 200 trees for each goal in response to wildfires

The league announced the initiative in a statement issued Friday, as Portuguese firefighters continue to battle a series of blazes that have burned in large parts of the country's north.

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)
AP Lisbon (Portugal)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
The Portuguese league says 200 trees will be donated for planting for each goal scored in this weekend's rounds of games as part of the competition's response to wildfires that have devastated the country.

The league announced the initiative in a statement issued Friday, as Portuguese firefighters continue to battle a series of blazes that have burned in large parts of the country's north since last weekend.

The league said its foundation will carry out the donation of 200 trees per goal scored in Round 6.

Also, a minute of silence will be held and a firefighting helmet will be placed at the center of the field before each game in honor of the nation's firefighters, four of whom have died on duty this week. The captain of each team will also wear a firefighters' coat on entering the field.


First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

