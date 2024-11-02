Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

The Premier League season continues this weekend with another set of thrilling matches available for fans all around the world. The weekend starts with a blockbuster clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on Saturday, November 2. Mikel Arteta's men are still pretty well placed among the contention for the title and will look to get back to winning ways after a draw against 2nd placed Liverpool last time.
A win away from home will take the Gunners within a point from Liverpool who will have a game in hand against as they host Brighton later in the day.
Manchester City lead the table with 23 points after the draw at Emirates gave them the advantage. They will be travelling to Bournemouth on the day in hope of another 3 points to add to the table.
|Premier League points table
|Position
|Club
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals scored
|Goals against
|Goal difference
|Points
|1
|Man City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|9
|11
|23
|2
|Liverpool
|9
|7
|1
|1
|17
|5
|12
|22
|3
|Arsenal
|9
|5
|3
|1
|17
|10
|7
|18
|4
|Aston Villa
|9
|5
|3
|1
|16
|11
|5
|18
|5
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|11
|8
|17
|6
|Brighton
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|12
|4
|16
|7
|Nottm Forest
|9
|4
|4
|1
|11
|7
|4
|16
|8
|Tottenham
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|10
|8
|13
|9
|Brentford
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|18
|0
|13
|10
|Fulham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|12
|0
|12
|11
|Bournemouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|11
|0
|12
|12
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|12
|13
|West Ham
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|11
|14
|Man United
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|11
|15
|Leicester City
|9
|2
|3
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|9
|16
|Everton
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|16
|-6
|9
|17
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|18
|Ipswich Town
|9
|0
|4
|5
|9
|20
|-11
|4
|19
|Wolves
|9
|0
|2
|7
|12
|25
|-13
|2
|20
|Southampton
|9
|0
|1
|8
|6
|19
|-13
|1
Race for the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot
Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland is not letting go of the lead that easy as he sits on 11 goals at the moment. Bryan Mbuemo follows him with 8 goals while Forests' Chris Wood and Chelsea's Cole Palmer sit on 3rd with 7 goals each.Danny Welbeck, Mohd Salah and Nicolas Jackson are tied at 6 goals each below as well.
|Premier League Golden Boot Race
|Player
|Goals
|1
|Erling HaalandMan City
|11
|2
|Bryan MbeumoBrentford
|8
|3
|Chris WoodNottm Forest
|7
|3
|Cole PalmerChelsea
|7
|5
|Danny WelbeckBrighton
|6
|5
|Mohamed SalahLiverpool
|6
|5
|Nicolas JacksonChelsea
|6