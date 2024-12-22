Premier League 2024/25: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live streaming

Tottenham's eventful win over Manchester United and Liverpool's hard-fought victory against Southampton have secured their spots in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, where they will meet in the new year. Before that, the two sides will face off on Sunday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as they travel to London, with Chelsea narrowing the gap in recent weeks. Consecutive draws and the postponed Merseyside derby have seen their once-comfortable lead shrink to just two points.

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford attracts interest from Saudi clubs ahead of January window A win for Tottenham would reduce their deficit to ten points behind the league-leading Reds. Tottenham has been impressive in high-profile matchups this season, having beaten both Manchester clubs twice, showing their strength when they are in form.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head to Head (Last 5 games)

Tottenham: 1 wins

Liverpool: 3 win

Draws: 1

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham's recent defensive injury woes have led to them conceding several goals, and they will be without Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven for Sunday's match. However, Destiny Udogie, who missed the midweek victory over Manchester United, is expected to be fit, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Rodrigo Bentancur is still serving his seven-game suspension and will be sidelined, alongside Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, and Mikey Moore. Timo Werner, who missed the Carabao Cup match due to illness, is expected to be available in some capacity for the upcoming clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's injury list is relatively short, but they are still missing some important defenders. Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate will not be available for Sunday's match, with Konate's absence having caused problems in recent games.

Andy Robertson will be available for the trip to north London, despite his red card against Fulham last weekend. The left-back served his one-match suspension in the Carabao Cup midweek, but he will face competition for his starting place with Kostas Tsimikas returning to the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool playing 11:

Tottenham Hotspur playing 11 (probable): Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Liverpool playing 11 (probable): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Jota.

Premier League 2024-25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live telecast and streaming details

When will Tottenham Hotspur play their Premier league match against Liverpool?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will be played on December 22 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool begin in the Premier League in India?

The match will start on Sunday night at 10:00 PM IST in India.

Where will the live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool be available in India?

The live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool be available in India?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.